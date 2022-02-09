Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (Symbol: MSGE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.07, changing hands as high as $77.46 per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSGE's low point in its 52 week range is $60.26 per share, with $121.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.08.

