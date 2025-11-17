Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Price Target Increased by 11.27% to 54.32

The average one-year price target for Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) has been revised to $54.32 / share. This is an increase of 11.27% from the prior estimate of $48.81 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $65.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.08% from the latest reported closing price of $46.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Madison Square Garden Entertainment. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSGE is 0.18%, an increase of 11.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 50,344K shares. The put/call ratio of MSGE is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 7,738K shares representing 19.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,896K shares , representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGE by 0.56% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 3,186K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,877K shares , representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGE by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 2,886K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 1,999K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGE by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,820K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSGE by 4.97% over the last quarter.

