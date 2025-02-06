MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT Earnings Results: $MSGE Reports Quarterly Earnings

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT ($MSGE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.56 per share, missing estimates of $2.23 by $0.67. The company also reported revenue of $407,420,000, missing estimates of $409,798,698 by $-2,378,698.

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT Insider Trading Activity

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT insiders have traded $MSGE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP GERARD D'AMBROSIO (EVP and Treasurer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $254,580

FREDERIC V SALERNO purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $206,250

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

