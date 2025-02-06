MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT Earnings Results: $MSGE Reports Quarterly Earnings

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT ($MSGE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.56 per share, missing estimates of $2.23 by $0.67. The company also reported revenue of $407,420,000, missing estimates of $409,798,698 by $-2,378,698.
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT Insider Trading Activity
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT insiders have traded $MSGE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHILIP GERARD D'AMBROSIO (EVP and Treasurer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $254,580
- FREDERIC V SALERNO purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $206,250
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DUQUESNE FAMILY OFFICE LLC removed 694,225 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,525,389
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 428,107 shares (+141.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,207,390
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 389,925 shares (+208.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,583,510
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 370,659 shares (+41.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,764,127
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP removed 362,466 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,415,678
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 251,900 shares (-43.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,713,307
- THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC removed 248,977 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,588,991
