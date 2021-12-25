Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) insiders got a good deal: Sold stock currently worth US$71.10 at US$80.09 over the past year

Even though Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) stock gained 9.8% last week, insiders who sold US$244k worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$80.09, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP, Joseph Yospe, sold US$244k worth of shares at a price of US$80.09 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$71.10. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Joseph Yospe.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MSGE Insider Trading Volume December 25th 2021

Insider Ownership of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.0% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares, worth about US$50m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Madison Square Garden Entertainment Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Madison Square Garden Entertainment insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Madison Square Garden Entertainment you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

