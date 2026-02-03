Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Reports Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $92.71 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $75.89 million, or $1.56 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $459.94 million from $407.41 million last year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

