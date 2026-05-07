Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Profit Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $5.11 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $8.04 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $246.26 million from $242.47 million last year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.11 Mln. vs. $8.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $246.26 Mln vs. $242.47 Mln last year.

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