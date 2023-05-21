Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp - Class A Shares Close the Day 11.6% Higher - Daily Wrap

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp - Class A (MSGE) shares closed today 11.6% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 7.1% year-to-date, up 7.1% over the past 12 months, and up 7.1% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.0%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $38.75 and as low as $28.30 this week.

Shares closed 1.3% below its 52-week high and 36.1% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 13.8% lower than the 10-day average and 7.7% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Communication Services industry sector today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 219.4%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 134.1%

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.