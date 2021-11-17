Markets

Madison Square Garden : Infosys Named Official Digital Partner

(RTTNews) - Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS), Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) and Infosys (INFY) announced multi-year Signature Marketing Partnership - making Infosys the Official Digital Innovation Partner of key MSG properties including the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and the Madison Square Garden Arena.

As part of the collaboration, MSG Entertainment and Infosys will create a digital command center inside The Garden, featuring Infosys' service and technology platforms.

Infosys is partnering with Knicks Gaming, an MSG Sports esports brand. Infosys will be presenting partner of the Knicks Gaming Training Center, once the new facility is complete.

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

