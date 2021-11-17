Madison Square Garden : Infosys Named Official Digital Partner

(RTTNews) - Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS), Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) and Infosys (INFY) announced multi-year Signature Marketing Partnership - making Infosys the Official Digital Innovation Partner of key MSG properties including the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and the Madison Square Garden Arena.

As part of the collaboration, MSG Entertainment and Infosys will create a digital command center inside The Garden, featuring Infosys' service and technology platforms.

Infosys is partnering with Knicks Gaming, an MSG Sports esports brand. Infosys will be presenting partner of the Knicks Gaming Training Center, once the new facility is complete.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.