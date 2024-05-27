News & Insights

Madison Metals Strikes Uranium in Namibia

May 27, 2024 — 07:07 am EDT

Madison Metals, Inc. (TSE:GREN) has released an update.

Madison Metals Inc. has made a significant uranium find at their Khan Uranium Project in Namibia, with Reverse Circulation drilling uncovering high-grade uranium mineralization over considerable widths. The discovery hole shows promising spectrometer readings and is part of an ongoing drilling campaign that will include further exploration to ascertain the full scope of the mineralization. The company, known for its focus on sustainable uranium production in Namibia and Canada, is poised to expand upon these positive preliminary results.

