Madison Metals Expands with Antimony Acquisition

December 02, 2024 — 01:36 pm EST

Madison Metals, Inc. (TSE:GREN) has released an update.

Madison Metals Inc. has expanded its footprint in the critical minerals sector by acquiring full interest in the Howells Lake Antimony Gold Project, located in Ontario, Canada. This acquisition positions Madison to capitalize on the soaring demand for antimony, a mineral whose price has significantly increased recently. The project, spanning nearly 14,000 hectares, presents a unique opportunity for the company to explore and potentially unlock substantial economic value.

