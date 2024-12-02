Madison Metals Expands with Antimony Acquisition

Madison Metals, Inc. (TSE:GREN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Madison Metals Inc. has expanded its footprint in the critical minerals sector by acquiring full interest in the Howells Lake Antimony Gold Project, located in Ontario, Canada. This acquisition positions Madison to capitalize on the soaring demand for antimony, a mineral whose price has significantly increased recently. The project, spanning nearly 14,000 hectares, presents a unique opportunity for the company to explore and potentially unlock substantial economic value.

For further insights into TSE:GREN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.