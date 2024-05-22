News & Insights

Madison Metals Begins Uranium Drilling in Namibia

May 22, 2024 — 02:38 pm EDT

Madison Metals, Inc. (TSE:GREN) has released an update.

Madison Metals Inc. has launched its initial drilling program at the Khan Uranium Project in Namibia’s Erongo region, signaling a significant step in the exploration of this resource-rich area. The project promises to enhance the company’s portfolio and the activity underscores Madison’s commitment to tapping into the uranium market.

