Madison Metals Begins Uranium Drilling in Namibia

Madison Metals, Inc. (TSE:GREN) has released an update.

Madison Metals Inc. has launched its initial drilling program at the Khan Uranium Project in Namibia’s Erongo region, signaling a significant step in the exploration of this resource-rich area. The project promises to enhance the company’s portfolio and the activity underscores Madison’s commitment to tapping into the uranium market.

For further insights into TSE:GREN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.