Madison Investments’ New MAGG ETF Actively Targets an Array of Fixed Income Securities

Madison Investments has expanded its suite of actively managed, income-driven ETFs with the Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: MAGG) . MAGG aims to generate superior long-term risk-adjusted performance by allocating across a diverse set of fixed income sectors and securities.

The fund actively manages portfolio duration, yield curve positioning, sector/industry allocation, and credit quality. Its management team applies disciplined investment process that features proprietary research and a high-quality bias. Head of Fixed Income and Portfolio Manager Mike Sanders and Portfolio Manager Allen Olson will manage MAGG.

See more: “ Madison Investments Expands Active ETF Suite with Covered Call ETF ”

A Growing Demand for Active Fixed Income Strategies

"Today’s rising rate environment has revitalized the appeal of bonds for investors looking for yield,” Sanders said. “MAGG is the first of two funds designed to address the growing demand for dynamic, risk-managed fixed income strategies. We firmly believe active management is essential for getting the most value out of your fixed income allocation.”

MAGG’s launch follows the listing of the Madison Covered Call ETF (CVRD) and the Madison Dividend Value ETF (DIVL) . Madison plans to list a second fixed income fund, the Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF (MSTI) , in the coming weeks.

“We have seen growing demand for actively managed ETFs in 2023,” said VettaFi’s head of research Todd Rosenbluth. “It is great to see Madison Investments build out a suite of products to meet advisors in the arena they want to invest.”

MAGG has an expense ratio of 0.40%.

Madison Investments manages $22.9 billion in assets.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.