Madison Investments Adds to Active Fixed Income ETF Lineup

Active fixed income ETFs are seeing strong inflows and a slew of new launches to capitalize on its increasing popularity. Some major drivers of demand are growing awareness and comfort from advisors and institutions, elevated yields, and outperformance on longer timeframes.

In addition to these secular drivers of demand, the asset class is benefitting from the current uncertainty around the economy and Fed policy. Active managers have more discretion in terms of duration and quality when selecting securities. This creates more alpha especially in a sideways market.

The latest entrant in the active fixed income ETF space is Madison Investments which just launched the Madison Aggregate Bond ETF which invests in all types of bonds to generate superior long-term risk-adjusted performance. It believes that the fund will have lower risk than benchmarks in addition to income through risk-conscious investing.

The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.40% and marks its third ETF launch and first fixed income ETF. It will be co-managed by Mike Sanders, the Head of Fixed Income, and Allen Olson, Portfolio Manager. The fund will hold between 100 and 500 securities with up to 10% in non-investment grade credit. Currently, it has an average duration of 6.3 years.

Finsum: Madison Investments launched the Madison Aggregate Bond ETF which is an active ETF that aims to have lower risk than benchmarks.

