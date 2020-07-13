Madison Dearborn Partners To Commence Tender Offer For Benefytt Technologies

(RTTNews) - Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (BFYT) has agreed to be acquired by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC. The all-cash deal is structured as a tender offer of $31.00 per share. The transaction is the culmination of a process led by Benefytt's Board to explore strategic alternatives for the company.

Following completion of the merger, Benefytt will become a private company, substantially owned by the MDP Funds, and will no longer be traded on Nasdaq Global Select Market. Benefytt's management team is expected to continue to lead the company.

