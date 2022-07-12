Madison Dearborn Partners To Acquire Majority Stake In Unison From Carlyle

(RTTNews) - Unison, a leading provider of procurement, supply chain, and contract management software to U.S. federal government agencies and government contractors, announced Tuesday that it will receive a strategic majority investment from funds affiliated with private equity investment firm Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC.

As part of the transaction, funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle Group (CG) will sell its majority stake to MDP, while remaining a strategic partner as a minority investor. MDP joins existing investors, Carlyle and Unison management, to provide additional resources and industry expertise to Unison. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2022. Upon closing, funds associated with MDP will own a controlling stake in Unison, while Carlyle will retain a significant minority equity position.

Unison's management team will continue to serve in their current roles and members of Unison leadership will maintain a significant portion of their investment in Unison.

