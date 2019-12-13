Dividends
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MCN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that MCN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.69, the dividend yield is 10.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCN was $6.69, representing a -4.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.97 and a 16.89% increase over the 52 week low of $5.72.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCN Dividend History page.

