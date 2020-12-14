Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MCN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that MCN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.78, the dividend yield is 10.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCN was $6.78, representing a 0.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.77 and a 93.77% increase over the 52 week low of $3.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.