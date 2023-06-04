Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.52%, the lowest has been 8.46%, and the highest has been 18.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.45 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.75 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCN is 0.04%, an increase of 4.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.42% to 3,767K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisor Group Holdings holds 674K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares, representing a decrease of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCN by 86.56% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 332K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares, representing an increase of 12.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCN by 8.88% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 259K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCN by 90.67% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 226K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing a decrease of 10.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCN by 15.47% over the last quarter.

Spire Wealth Management holds 190K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 84.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCN by 345,805.12% over the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund has a primary objective of obtaining a high level of current income and gains, with a secondary objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation. The fund seeks these goals by investing in large and mid-capitalizations stocks that are selling at a reasonable price with respect to their long-term earnings growth rates. The income comes in the form option premiums which are generated by writing covered calls on a majority of stocks in the portfolio.

