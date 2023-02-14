Madison Avenue Partners Now Owns 6.10% of LENSAR (LNSR)

Fintel reports that Madison Avenue Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.67MM shares of LENSAR, Inc. (LNSR). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 6.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.04% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 372.85% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for LENSAR is $14.28. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 372.85% from its latest reported closing price of $3.02.

The projected annual revenue for LENSAR is $49MM, an increase of 35.82%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in LENSAR. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNSR is 0.17%, a decrease of 7.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 6,012K shares. The put/call ratio of LNSR is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Park West Asset Management holds 1,081K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

North Run Capital holds 935K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 915K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNSR by 13.70% over the last quarter.

Silver Point Capital holds 838K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 951K shares, representing a decrease of 13.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNSR by 25.78% over the last quarter.

DCF Advisers holds 346K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNSR by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 317K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares, representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNSR by 50.65% over the last quarter.

LENSAR Background Information

LENSAR Background Information

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining better visual outcomes, efficiency and reproducibility by providing advanced imaging, simplified procedure planning, efficient design and precision.

