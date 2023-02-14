Madison Avenue Partners Now Owns 11.60% of PFSweb (PFSW)

Fintel reports that Madison Avenue Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.63MM shares of PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW). This represents 11.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 4, 2022 they reported 2.39MM shares and 10.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.00% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for PFSweb is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 65.00% from its latest reported closing price of $6.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in PFSweb. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFSW is 0.20%, a decrease of 24.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.42% to 19,314K shares. The put/call ratio of PFSW is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

AWM Investment holds 2,054K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,045K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFSW by 28.99% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,768K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 99.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFSW by 87.51% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 1,455K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,123K shares, representing an increase of 22.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFSW by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 1,150K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFSW by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 883K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSW by 135,058.52% over the last quarter.

PFSWEB Background Information

PFSWEB Background Information

PFSweb is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units - LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services - they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal USA, ASICS, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe.

