Madison Avenue Partners Now Owns 10.40% of Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

Fintel reports that Madison Avenue Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.01MM shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH). This represents 10.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.65MM shares and 9.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.48% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.02% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Theravance Biopharma is $12.98. The forecasts range from a low of $9.43 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 25.02% from its latest reported closing price of $10.38.

The projected annual revenue for Theravance Biopharma is $67MM, an increase of 30.62%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Theravance Biopharma. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBPH is 0.15%, an increase of 20.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.80% to 62,738K shares. The put/call ratio of TBPH is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baupost Group holds 11,419K shares representing 16.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,419K shares, representing a decrease of 17.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBPH by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management holds 7,457K shares representing 11.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 2,496K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038K shares, representing an increase of 18.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBPH by 58.84% over the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management holds 1,919K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,173K shares, representing a decrease of 65.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBPH by 15.31% over the last quarter.

Irenic Capital Management holds 1,701K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company.

Theravance Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to create transformational medicines to improve the lives of patients suffering from serious illnesses. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

