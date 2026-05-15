Is Madison Air Solutions a Buy After Its Strong IPO Debut?

Key Points

There was a lot of excitement around the IPO for Madison Air Solutions.

Investors like the cooling offerings it can provide for data centers.

The stock has climbed 28% in a little under a month.

10 stocks we like better than Madison Air Solutions ›

A lot of focus on artificial intelligence (AI) data centers is on the vast power required to keep them running. But what sometimes gets overlooked is that those same data centers generate extraordinary amounts of heat and need to be cooled down.

Investors have a new way to potentially profit from that need for cooling services, thanks to Madison Air Solutions' (NYSE: MAIR) recent initial public offering (IPO). It's off to a strong start, which is why many are wondering whether this is just early excitement around an IPO or a long-term investment consideration.

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What the numbers say

For IPOs, many companies are unprofitable, but that's not the case with Madison. In 2025, it generated $124 million in net income from $3.3 billion in sales.

It also recently reported its 2026 first-quarter results, in which net sales increased 33.8% from the previous year to $923.7 million, while net income of $43 million was 6.9% lower. Looking ahead to potential future revenue opportunities, Madison showcased strong demand, with its backlog increasing 115.5%.

There's a lot to like here, but every investment carries risk. With Madison, one worry is how much investor enthusiasm for AI-connected stocks will be dampened if data center expansion slows. Also, as a new IPO, some of the initial shine around the company may wear off, and some of its recent gains could evaporate. The stock price opened at $32 to the public on April 16 and closed at $41.07 on May 12, climbing a little over 28% in under a month.

As a company that can turn a profit with plenty of demand to fulfill, there's a lot to like about Madison Air. But for those interested in investing, it's still worth proceeding with caution by starting with a small stake for now and letting the company earn more of your money down the road through a few consecutive quarters of strong performance.

Should you buy stock in Madison Air Solutions right now?

Before you buy stock in Madison Air Solutions, consider this:

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.