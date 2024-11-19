Mader Group Director Craig Burton Sells Shares

Mader Group Ltd (AU:MAD) has released an update.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Mader Group Ltd has announced a change in the interests of its director, Craig Burton, who has disposed of 982,000 ordinary shares valued at approximately $6.59 million through an on-market trade. This transaction reduces Burton’s indirect shareholding, held via Skye Alba Pty Ltd, to 38,018,000 shares, potentially impacting the company’s stock dynamics.
For further insights into AU:MAD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Layoffs Expand, Start Hitting Multiple Factories
- Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) New Computer is Exclusively a Cloud Machine
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Warns About Tariff-Driven Price Hikes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.