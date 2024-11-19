News & Insights

Mader Group Director Craig Burton Sells Shares

November 19, 2024 — 03:34 am EST

Mader Group Ltd (AU:MAD) has released an update.

Mader Group Ltd has announced a change in the interests of its director, Craig Burton, who has disposed of 982,000 ordinary shares valued at approximately $6.59 million through an on-market trade. This transaction reduces Burton’s indirect shareholding, held via Skye Alba Pty Ltd, to 38,018,000 shares, potentially impacting the company’s stock dynamics.

