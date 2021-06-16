Made.com valued at 775 mln pounds in London listing

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Made.com, the British online furniture retailer, will list its shares on the London stock exchange at 200 pence, giving the group a market capitalisation of 775.3 million pounds ($1.09 billion), it said on Wednesday.

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Made.com, the British online furniture retailer, will list its shares on the London stock exchange at 200 pence, giving the group a market capitalisation of 775.3 million pounds ($1.09 billion), it said on Wednesday.

Its initial public offer (IPO) comprises of 50.0 million new shares, raising gross proceeds of 100 million pounds, and 46.9 million shares to be sold by existing shareholders, equating to a total offer size of 193.8 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7096 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More