Made.com shares fall 7% after completing London IPO

Shares in online furniture retailer Made.com fell 7% on its stock market debut after the company completed a London initial public offering that valued it at 826 million pounds ($1.17 billion).

Earlier, the company said it had priced the deal at 200 pence per share, the bottom of a previously announced price range. At this rate, the company is raising 194 million pounds while shareholders sold a further 223 million pounds of shares.

