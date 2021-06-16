Made.com shares fall 7% after completing London IPO

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Shares in online furniture retailer Made.com MADE.L fell 7% on its stock market debut after the company completed a London initial public offering that valued it at 826 million pounds ($1.17 billion).

Earlier, the company said it had priced the deal at 200 pence per share, the bottom of a previously announced price range. At this rate, the company is raising 194 million pounds while shareholders sold a further 223 million pounds of shares.

($1 = 0.7086 pounds)

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

((Abhinav.Ramnarayan@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 751 745 1044; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @abhinavvr))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.