Made Tech Group Passes Key AGM Resolutions

November 20, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

Made Tech Group PLC (GB:MTEC) has released an update.

Made Tech Group PLC successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, highlighting its commitment to digital transformation within the UK public sector. The company, known for its digital, data, and technology services, operates across four major UK cities and aims to modernize public service technology.

