Made Tech Group Passes Key AGM Resolutions

Made Tech Group PLC (GB:MTEC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Made Tech Group PLC successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, highlighting its commitment to digital transformation within the UK public sector. The company, known for its digital, data, and technology services, operates across four major UK cities and aims to modernize public service technology.

For further insights into GB:MTEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.