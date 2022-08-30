Madagascar police shooting leaves 19 dead police say

ANTANANARIVO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Madagascar police opened fire on Monday on a crowd trying to storm a police station, killing 19 people and injuring 21 who are being treated in hospital, police said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary Writing by Estelle Shirbon Editing by James Macharia Chege)

