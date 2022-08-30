World Markets

Madagascar police shooting leaves 19 dead police say

Contributor
Lovasoa Rabary Reuters
Published

ANTANANARIVO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Madagascar police opened fire on Monday on a crowd trying to storm a police station, killing 19 people and injuring 21 who are being treated in hospital, police said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary Writing by Estelle Shirbon Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((estelle.shirbon@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

