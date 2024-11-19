News & Insights

Stocks

Mad Paws Issues Options to Director as Incentive

November 19, 2024 — 12:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. (AU:MPA) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in the interest of its director, Howard Humphreys, who has been issued 94,737 options in lieu of a cash bonus for the fiscal year 2023. These unlisted options, valued at $0.083 each, are subject to vesting criteria and will expire on November 14, 2029. This strategic move, approved by shareholders, highlights the company’s approach to incentivize its leadership.

For further insights into AU:MPA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.