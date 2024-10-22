News & Insights

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. Cautions Investors on Risks

October 22, 2024 — 07:27 pm EDT

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. (AU:MPA) has released an update.

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. has released a presentation outlining its current activities, emphasizing that potential investors should not rely solely on this document for investment decisions. The presentation, designed only for professional and sophisticated investors, highlights that there are significant risks associated with investing in Mad Paws. Interested investors are encouraged to conduct independent analysis and seek professional advice.

