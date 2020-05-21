US Markets
M

Macy's warns of up to $1 billion quarterly loss due to lockdowns

Contributor
Aishwarya Venugopal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Macy's Inc said on Thursday it could rack up operating losses of up to $1.11 billion in the first quarter, as the retailer was forced to shut stores due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Adds details from statement

May 21 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc M.N said on Thursday it could rack up operating losses of up to $1.11 billion in the first quarter, as the retailer was forced to shut stores due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

The health crisis has forced brick-and-mortar retailers to tap credit lines, lay off employees and suspend dividends and buybacks in a desperate bid to stay afloat amid store closures.

Just this month several retailers, including J Crew and J.C.Penney filed for bankruptcy, failing to cope with market uncertainties and mounting debt.

Despite online sales bringing some respite to retailers, Macy's Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said that could not offset the losses due to store closures for the company.

The department store chain said it expects to post an operating loss of between $905 million and $1.11 billion. It also forecast first-quarter sales in the range of $3 billion to $3.03 billion, down from $5.50 billion a year earlier.

The loss excludes potential estimated pre-tax non-cash goodwill and asset impairment charges for the quarter.

Macy's had earlier this month said it would report its first-quarter earnings on July 1 as significant business disruptions due to the pandemic had led to delays in preparing its financial statement.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Aishwarya.Venugopal@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2830;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

M

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    16 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular