News & Insights

Stocks
AAPL

Macy’s uncovers employee fraud, Summit to be acquired: Morning Buzz

November 25, 2024 — 12:10 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

3. AROUND THE WEB:

  • Apple (AAPL) has postponed a larger-than-usual number of iOS 19 features to spring 2026, Bloomberg reports
  • Walmart (WMT) U.S. CEO said Brian Setzer, the company’s Health & Wellness VP, is leaving the company, Reuters says
  • Meta Threads (META) is losing ground to Bluesky in capitalizing the mass departure of users from Elon Musk’s X following Donald Trump’s election, FT reports
  • Tesla (TSLA) has reached a “conditional” settlement in its 2020 lawsuit accusing Rivian (RIVN) of poaching its employees in order to steal electric-vehicle trade secrets, Bloomberg says
  • The U.S. government launched an investigation into the Salt Typhoon after Microsoft (MSFT) alerted it, Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), and other companies about anomalies, NYTimes says

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was up 0.68%, or 302.45, to 44,598.96, the Nasdaq was up 0.37%, or 69.96, to 19,073.61, and the S&P 500 was up 0.24%, or 14.55, to 5,983.89.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AAPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
BBIO
BBWI
BHVN
CMCSA
CRGO
DSX
ENLC
FIVE
GASS
HDL
HOOD
INTC
KODK
LOVFF
M
META
MSFT
NNE
OKE
PARA
PARAA
RIVN
SNOW
SQ
SRPT
SRRK
SUM
T
TSLA
VZ
WMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.