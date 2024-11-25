Macy’s uncovers employee fraud, Summit to be acquired: Morning Buzz

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

Wedbush upgraded Snowflake ( SNOW

BMO Capital downgraded Block ( SQ) to Market Perform

SQ) to Market Perform Morgan Stanley upgraded Robinhood ( HOOD) to Overweight

HOOD) to Overweight Telsey Advisory downgraded Five Below (FIVE) to Market Perform

H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage of Sarepta ( SRPT) with a Sell rating

3. AROUND THE WEB:

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was up 0.68%, or 302.45, to 44,598.96, the Nasdaq was up 0.37%, or 69.96, to 19,073.61, and the S&P 500 was up 0.24%, or 14.55, to 5,983.89.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AAPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.