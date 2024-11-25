Macy’s uncovers employee fraud, Summit to be acquired: Morning Buzz

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.
1. STOCK NEWS:
- Macy’s (M) delayed its Q3 earnings release after identifying an issue of fraudulent delivery expenses in one of its accrual accounts
- Summit Materials (SUM) agreed to be acquired by Quikrete for $52.50 per share in cash
- Comcast (CMCSA) subsidiary Universal’s “Wicked” won this weekend at the North American box office, coming ahead of Paramount’s (PARA) “Gladiator II” with $114M
- Intel (INTC) is close to finalizing an $8B CHIPS Act grant, CNBC reports
- Bath & Body Works (BBWI) provided a “beat and raise” report for Q3
2. WALL STREET CALLS:
- Wedbush upgraded Snowflake (SNOW) to Outperform
- BMO Capital downgraded Block (SQ) to Market Perform
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Robinhood (HOOD) to Overweight
- Telsey Advisory downgraded Five Below (FIVE) to Market Perform
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage of Sarepta (SRPT) with a Sell rating
3. AROUND THE WEB:
- Apple (AAPL) has postponed a larger-than-usual number of iOS 19 features to spring 2026, Bloomberg reports
- Walmart (WMT) U.S. CEO said Brian Setzer, the company’s Health & Wellness VP, is leaving the company, Reuters says
- Meta Threads (META) is losing ground to Bluesky in capitalizing the mass departure of users from Elon Musk’s X following Donald Trump’s election, FT reports
- Tesla (TSLA) has reached a “conditional” settlement in its 2020 lawsuit accusing Rivian (RIVN) of poaching its employees in order to steal electric-vehicle trade secrets, Bloomberg says
- The U.S. government launched an investigation into the Salt Typhoon after Microsoft (MSFT) alerted it, Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), and other companies about anomalies, NYTimes says
4. MOVERS:
- Scholar Rock (SRRK) higher after Biohaven (BHVN) reported disappointing SMA data
- BridgeBio (BBIO) gains after the FDA approved Attruby for ATTR-CM patients
- Eastman Kodak (KODK) increases after announcing it is reviewing options with respect to KRIP, including possible termination
- Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) lower after executing a definitive securities purchase agreement
- Oneok (OKE) falls after announcing it will acquire outstanding shares of EnLink (ENLC) for $4.3B
5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:
- Cannara Biotech (LOVFF) reported Q4 results, with CEO Zohar Krivorot commenting, “Fiscal 2024 was a transformative year for Cannara”
- StealthGas (GASS) reported Q3 results, with CEO Harry Vafias commenting, “Our company had another quarter of high performance”
- Freightos (CRGO) reported Q3 results, with EPS and revenue higher year-over-year
- Diana Shipping (DSX) reported Q3 results, with EPS lower year-over-year
- Super Hi (HDL) reported Q3 results, with EPS and higher year-over-year
INDEXES:
Near midday, the Dow was up 0.68%, or 302.45, to 44,598.96, the Nasdaq was up 0.37%, or 69.96, to 19,073.61, and the S&P 500 was up 0.24%, or 14.55, to 5,983.89.
