News & Insights

Stocks

Macy’s touted metric manipulated by employee, Bloomberg reports

November 26, 2024 — 01:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Macy’s (M) touted for years its ability to boost profits by cutting delivery costs and trimming other expenses before revealing this week that those very costs were manipulated by an employee, Jeannette Neumann of Bloomberg reports. While the amount of hidden expenses by the former employee is a small portion of Macy’s overall delivery costs, the discovery raises questions about the checks and balances the company has in place to ensure accurate accounting of its business activities, says Neumann.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on M:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

M

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.