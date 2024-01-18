News & Insights

US Markets
M

Macy's to slash 2,350 jobs, close stores in streamlining effort

Credit: REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

January 18, 2024 — 05:41 pm EST

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. department store chain Macy's M.N is cutting 2,350 jobs and closing five stores, as it aims to streamline its operations, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

The layoffs make up 3.5% of the overall workforce across Macy's. The company operated 722 store locations as of January 2023 and employed 94,570 full- and part-time employees, excluding seasonal hires.

The job cuts come as an investor group consisting of Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital put pressure to take Macy's private in a $5.8 billion offer, Reuters reported in December.

Macy's incoming CEO Tony Spring is also focused on cutting expenses on promotions to boost margins as the company recovers from an inventory glut in 2022.

Macy's spokesperson said the layoffs were part of its plan "to deploy a new strategy to meet the needs of an everchanging consumer and marketplace."

As the company evaluates the "right mix of on- and off-mall locations", it intends to close five of its full-line locations this year, the spokesperson added.

The job cuts were first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which, citing a memo sent to employees, said the layoffs would occur on Jan. 26.

In November, the retailer beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on lower inventories and strong demand for beauty products.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

M

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.