Macy's To Open Four New Off-mall, Small-format Stores

(RTTNews) - Macy's (M) Wednesday announced that it will open four new off-mall, small-format stores this fall.

The locations will include Market by Macy's as well as the first-ever dual Market by Macy's and Macy's Backstage off-price location.

"At Macy's, we thrive on retail being a dynamic business requiring continuous analysis, reinvention and innovation. As customer preferences and buying behaviors change, we continue to evolve to deliver the experience our customers expect," said Marc Mastronardi, Chief Stores Officer at Macy's. "As exciting brand extensions, Market by Macy's and Macy's Backstage each offer unique shopping experiences - one celebrates discovery and convenience, while the other appeals to the customer who loves the thrill of the hunt for a great value."

Market by Macy's will open in Suwanee, GA, and in St. Louis. The first dual Market by Macy's and Macy's Backstage store will open this fall in Evergreen Park, IL.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.