Macy's to hire more than 41,000 workers for holiday shopping season

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc M.N said on Monday it plans to hire more than 41,000 full-time and part-time workers ahead of the upcoming holiday shopping season.

The department store chain said hiring for the seasonal positions will be at its Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury stores, supply chain locations and call centers.

Last year, Macy's had planned to hire 76,000 full- and part-time workers for the holiday season, with about 48,000 of the roles specifically for the holiday season and the rest of the roles were permanent positions beyond the holidays.

Earlier this month, Macy's Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mitchell said the company expects holiday shopping to start early this year.

Last week, Target Corp TGT.N said it plans to hire up to 100,000 seasonal workers for the holiday season, while rival Walmart Inc WMT.N announced plans to add 40,000 workers in seasonal and full-time roles.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

