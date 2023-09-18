News & Insights

Macy's To Hire More Than 38,000 Seasonal Positions

September 18, 2023 — 09:41 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Macy's Inc. (M) said Monday that it plans to hire more than 38,000 full- and part-time seasonal positions for upcoming holiday season.

The company offers several convenient hiring experiences for candidates including an online application procedure that takes as little as five minutes, with most job offers made within 48 hours.

Additionally, the company is holding two nationwide in-person holiday hiring events at all stores and supply chain locations on Thursday, September 21, and Thursday, October 19 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The company plans to hire for its Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury stores, as well as its distribution centers.

