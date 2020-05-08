Macy’s to Delay First-Quarter Earnings Report Due to COVID-19 Impact

Macy's (NYSE: M) normally reports its first-quarter earnings some time around the middle of May, but it just announced it would be delaying the report's release this year until July 1 due to the "significant business disruption" wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The troubled department store retailer will, however, release some quarterly details at various intervals over the next few weeks while also participating in a "fireside chat" with an analyst from J.P. Morgan.

Image source: Macy's.

Retail has been set on fire

Macy's has been struggling for a while along with many department store chains, and recently announced it would emerge from the current crisis "a smaller company."

Store closures have been part of Macy's DNA for several years now, but the forced shut down of all stores has pushed some retailers over the edge. J.Crew recently declared bankruptcy and Lord & Taylor is mulling over liquidating its stores. J.C. Penney is on the precipice of bankruptcy too.

Citing "unprecedented times for our company," Macy's chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette said the retailer had taken numerous actions during the pandemic to protect the company's finances, including significantly reducing expenses, furloughing the majority of its employees, and drawing down the entirety of its $1.5 billion credit line.

Gennette will, however, release preliminary first-quarter sales results before the market opens on May 21, after which he will sit down with the J.P. Morgan analyst for that fireside chat.

Then, on June 9, Macy's will release "select and preliminary" first-quarter results before the markets open and Gennette will participate in a virtual conference hosted by Cowen and Company afterwards.

10 stocks we like better than Macy's

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Macy's wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.