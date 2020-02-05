Macy's To Close 125 Stores; Cut 2000 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Department store chain Macy's announced its plan to close 125 stores over the next three years and to cut around 2000 jobs as it struggles to boost its sales amid a weakening retail climate.

For the year 2020, Macy's anticipates negative comparable sales and weak net sales.

With the new initiatives, the retailer expects to annually save about $1.5 billion, to be fully realized by year-end 2022. Out of this, approximately $600 million will be generated in the year 2020, some of which will reflect in earnings.

Over the next three years, the Cincinnati-based retailer plans to close approximately 125 of its least productive stores, including around 30 stores already being closed. These 125 stores currently account for about $1.4 billion in annual sales.

The streamlining of its organization would result in a net reduction in its corporate and support function headcount of 9 percent, or approximately 2,000 positions.

The company will be closing its San Francisco, downtown Cincinnati and Lorain, OH offices, and certain other facilities. New York City will become the company's sole corporate headquarters.

For the rest of the stores, Macy's will expand its Growth treatment and upgrade an additional 100 stores in 2020. The treatment, including improvements to the physical store, investments, technology etc., has already been applied to 150 stores, which account for approximately 50 percent of 2019 total stores' sales.

Further, the company plans to build four $1 billion higher-margin private brands, and to invest in its digital business comprising websites and mobile apps to accelerate growth.

Regarding its off-price offerings, the company in 2020 plans to open an additional 50 Backstage store-within-store locations and 7 additional freestanding, off-mall Backstage stores.

Macy's is also testing a new store format, Market by Macy's., which is smaller than an average Macy's store and will be located off-mall in lifestyle centers. The first Market by Macy's will open in Dallas on February 6.

In early January, multiple reports hinted at the company's impending store closure plans after it trimmed its full-year outlook in November following weak comparable sales in its third quarter. Again in January, Macy's reported lower holiday comparable sales for the months of November and December 2019.

Macy's, founded in 1858, currently operates more than 800 department and specialty stores under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury brands.

Majority of brick-and-mortar stores across the country are struggling with slowing foot traffic amid the ever-increasing online competition from industry majors such as Amazon and Walmart, and the changing consumer habits.

Pier 1 Imports, Bed Bath & Beyond, Schurman Retail Group and Express, Inc. are among the retailers, who recently announced store closures.

