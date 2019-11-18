Macy's, Target, Nordstrom, Gap and Kohl's are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 18, 2019 – Zacks.com releases the list of companies likely to issue earnings surprises. This week’s list includes Macy’s M, Target TGT, Nordstrom JWN, Gap GPS and Kohl’s KSS.

What’s Ailing Macy’s & Other Department Store Stocks?

The earnings focus this week is exclusively on the Retail sector as traditional brick-and-mortar retailers, including department stores, come out with their quarterly results. The earlier Walmart earnings release and this morning’s October Retail Sales report reconfirm that the consumer spending backdrop remains favorable.

That is certainly positive news for the retailers. But it is hardly a new development, as strength in household spending has been helping sustain U.S. economic growth in recent quarters even as manufacturing and other trade-exposed parts of the economy have been struggling.

Not all retailers have been able to capitalize on this favorable consumer spending environment. The stock market performance of traditional retailers shows this divergence in stark terms.

You can see this in the chart below where we have shown the year-to-date performance of four traditional retailers – Walmart, Dollar General, Home Depot and Macy’s. It is perhaps fair to see each of these companies as proxies for their respective space in the broader Retail landscape.

Of these four companies, Walmart has already reported strong results, while Home Depot and Macy’s are on deck to report results on Tuesday and Thursday this week, respectively.

As you can see in the chart above, three of the four stocks have been stellar performers this year, but Macy’s appears to be in a league of its own. Most of the other department store stocks are not that far off from Macy’s performance lately. So, what’s driving the Macy’s underperformance?

The issues plaguing Macy’s are longstanding and not new. These include the company’s struggles with adjusting to the changed retail landscape characterized by consumer dollars steadily shifting to the online medium. Macy’s and other department stores have made good progress in recent years through their so-called omni-channel offerings that integrates the brick-and-mortar infrastructure with the digital offering. For Macy’s, store pickups accounted for 7% of total online sales in Q4, reflecting consumers’ growing embrace of the company’s omni-channel capabilities.

The challenge for Macy’s and other department stores is to hold onto their revenues and margins as they bring their operations in-line with the changed ground realities. But transitions are never smooth, easy and cheap. It is the inherent difficulties of this transition that explains the performance challenge facing Macy’s and other department store companies.

Q3 estimates for Macy’s, which reports quarterly results before the market’s open on Thursday November 21st, have steadily come down. The company is expected to earn just a penny per share on $5.3billion in revenues, down -96% and -1.7% from the year-earlier period, respectively. The current one cent estimate is down from 2 cents a week back and 4 cents three months back.

Given Macy’s recent underperformance and these lowered estimates, the bar is likely fairly low for the company to surprise to the upside. The stock was down big in response to the last quarterly release on August 14th.

The major retailers releasing results this week include, besides Macy’s and Home Depot, Target, Nordstrom, Gap and Kohl’s. In total, we have more than 125 companies reporting Q3 results this week, including 15 S&P 500 members.

S&P 500 Scorecard (as of Friday, November 15th, 2019)

We now have Q3 results from 462 S&P 500 members or 92.4% of the index’s total membership. Total earnings (or aggregate net income) for these 462 companies are down -1.4% from the same period last year on +4.4% higher revenues, with 72.7% beating EPS estimates and 57.8% beating revenue estimates.

Looking at Q3 as a whole, combining the actual results from the 462 index members with estimates for the still-to-come companies, total earnings (or aggregate net income) is expected to be down -1.8% from the same period last year on +4.2% higher revenues.

Join us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.