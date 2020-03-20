Macy's suspends quarterly dividend program

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Macy's Inc on Friday said it would suspend its quarterly dividend program and would access $1.5 billion from a revolving credit facility to brace the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

