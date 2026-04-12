Is Macy's Stock a Buy or Sell After Its Bloomingdale's CEO Dumped Over 7,000 Shares?

Key Points

Olivier Bron exercised 13,146 options and sold 7,228 common shares for a transaction value of approximately $130,000, based on a weighted average sale price of $17.92 per share on April 6, 2026.

This transaction reduced direct common stock holdings by 25.08%, leaving 21,590 shares directly owned post-sale.

The sale reflects direct ownership only; no indirect holdings were involved, and the transaction was derivative-driven, with the shares sold created by option exercise immediately prior to sale.

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Olivier Bron, CEO of Bloomingdale's, reported the disposition of 7,228 shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) common stock through option exercise and immediate sale on April 6, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 7,228 Transaction value ~$130K Post-transaction shares (direct) 21,590 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$391K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.92); post-transaction value based on April 6, 2026 market close ($18.13).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Bron’s historical trading activity?

The April 6, 2026 event is Bron’s largest single-day disposition by percentage in the past year, reducing direct common stock holdings by 25.08%, but follows a pattern of administrative and liquidity-driven trades as capacity has declined.

The April 6, 2026 event is Bron’s largest single-day disposition by percentage in the past year, reducing direct common stock holdings by 25.08%, but follows a pattern of administrative and liquidity-driven trades as capacity has declined. What is the derivative context and impact on equity alignment?

The sale was enabled by exercising 13,146 options, with 7,228 shares sold and the remainder retained as common stock, indicating routine liquidity management rather than discretionary liquidation.

The sale was enabled by exercising 13,146 options, with 7,228 shares sold and the remainder retained as common stock, indicating routine liquidity management rather than discretionary liquidation. What market conditions prevailed at the time of sale?

Shares were sold at a weighted average price of $17.92 per share, showing a one-year total return of 74.7% as of the transaction date.

Shares were sold at a weighted average price of $17.92 per share, showing a one-year total return of 74.7% as of the transaction date. Does the transaction signal a change in insider alignment or capacity?

While the transaction meaningfully reduces direct common stock holdings, Bron’s substantial restricted stock unit balance and remaining options outstanding maintain exposure to Macy's, Inc. equity performance.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $22.62 billion Net income (TTM) $642.00 million Dividend yield 4.06% 1-year price change 72.24%

Note: 1-year price change calculated as of April 6, 2026.

Company snapshot

Macy's, Inc. offers apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and consumer goods through department stores, e-commerce websites, and mobile applications.

It operates an omni-channel retail model, generating revenue from both physical stores and digital platforms under brands such as Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Bluemercury.

The company targets a broad consumer base in the United States and select international markets.

Macy's, Inc. is a leading department store operator with a significant national footprint and a diversified brand portfolio. The company leverages an omni-channel strategy to integrate in-store and digital sales, aiming to capture evolving consumer preferences.

With a long-standing presence in the retail sector, Macy's focuses on scale, brand recognition, and multi-channel reach to maintain its competitive position.

What this transaction means for investors

Bloomingdale's CEO Olivier Bron’s April 6 sale of 7,228 Macy’s shares is not a red flag for investors. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of 13,146 restricted stock units.

The transaction comes at a time when Macy's shares are on an upswing. The stock is up thanks to better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended Jan. 31. The company’s “Bold New Chapter“ strategy appears to be working as Q4 net sales of $7.6 billion, and comparable store sales growth of 1.8%, exceeded the company’s guidance.

Overall, total Q4 revenue was down to $7.9 billion compared to the prior year’s $8 billion due to the closure of underperforming stores. However, Macy's looks like it’s making good progress in strengthening its business. Moreover, its free cash flow of $797 million at the end of its 2026 fiscal year is an improvement from the previous year’s $679 million. This strengthens its position to maintain funding its robust 4% dividend yield.

As a result, income investors may find Macy’s a compelling stock to buy, while its encouraging performance suggests now is the time for shareholders to retain the stock for the potential of further growth ahead.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.