Macy’s Stock Is Up 34%, but One Fund Just Cut $10 Million From the Retail Bet

Dupree Financial Group sold 486,867 shares of Macy's in the fourth quarter for an estimated $9.97 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value declined by $7.40 million, reflecting both share sales and price movement.

At quarter-end, the fund reported holding 323,606 shares of Macy's valued at $7.14 million.

On January 28, Dupree Financial Group disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 486,867 shares of Macy's (NYSE:M) in the fourth quarter, an estimated $9.97 million transaction based on average quarterly pricing.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated January 28, Dupree Financial Group sold 486,867 shares of Macy's during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was $9.97 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted close for the period. Meanwhile, the fund's position value at quarter-end dropped by $7.40 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and market price changes.

After the sale, Macy's represented 2.6% of Dupree Financial Group, LLC's 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings as of December 31:

NYSE: BTI: $16.47 million (6.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AGNC: $15.77 million (5.7% of AUM)

NYSE: VZ: $14.25 million (5.2% of AUM)

NYSE: BP: $13.59 million (5.0% of AUM)

NYSE: ENB: $12.08 million (4.4% of AUM)

As of January 28, Macy's shares were priced at $20.02, up 33.9% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500 by 18.9 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $22.71 billion Net income (TTM) $477.00 million Dividend yield 3.64% Price (as of January 28) $20.02

Company snapshot

Macy’s offers apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods through department stores, websites, and mobile applications

The brand operates an omni-channel retail model, generating revenue from in-store and digital sales across proprietary brands and licensed locations

It targets a broad consumer base seeking fashion, beauty, and home products, with a focus on U.S. shoppers and select international markets via licensing

Macy's is a leading U.S. department store operator with a significant omni-channel presence and a diverse portfolio of brands, including Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Bluemercury. The company leverages its national footprint and digital capabilities to drive sales and customer engagement across both physical and online channels. Macy's competitive advantage stems from its scale, brand recognition, and ability to adapt to evolving consumer preferences in the retail sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Positioning might matter more than conviction here. This sale trims exposure to a cyclical retailer at a moment when the portfolio skews heavily toward income and defensiveness, with top holdings concentrated in telecom, energy infrastructure, and high-yield financials. Against that backdrop, Macy’s was never a core holding. It was a tactical slice.



Fundamentally, the business is not unraveling. In the third quarter, Macy’s posted $4.7 billion in revenue, delivered its strongest comparable sales growth in 13 quarters, and exceeded earnings guidance. Adjusted EBITDA reached $285 million, while management returned roughly $99 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks during the quarter. Liquidity also remains solid, with $447 million in cash and no major long-term debt maturities until 2030.



But even after outperforming the S&P 500 by nearly 19 percentage points over the past year, Macy’s remains a low-margin operator navigating tariffs, inventory risk, and a consumer that management itself describes as “more choiceful,” per the company’s latest release. For a fund prioritizing yield stability and balance-sheet visibility, those variables limit how much capital earns its keep.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends BP, British American Tobacco P.l.c., and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

