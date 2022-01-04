US Markets
Macy's shortens store hours as COVID-19 cases surge

Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Macy's Inc said on Tuesday it will temporarily shorten its store hours on some days at all of its stores for the rest of January, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the United States.

It reduced store hours to 11 am to 8 pm from Monday to Thursday, compared with 10 am to 9 pm earlier, but they remain unchanged from Friday to Sunday, the company said in a statement.

Walmart WMT.N, which has more than 4,700 U.S. locations, temporarily shut almost 60 stores in COVID-19 hotspots in December to sanitize them against the virus.

The United States reported almost a million new coronavirus infections on Monday, with the fast-spreading Omicron variant estimated to account for 95.4% of cases as of Jan. 1.

