Macy's sees weak annual sales as inflation-hit consumers curb spending

March 2 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc M.N forecast full-year sales below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, signaling slowing demand for high-end products and casual apparel as inflation forces consumers to rethink their spending.

The company expects 2023 sales between $23.7 billion and $24.2 billion, while analysts on an average estimated $24.29 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Anne Florentyna Gnanaraja Sekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

