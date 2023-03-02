Commodities
Macy's sees weak annual sales as inflation-hit consumers curb spending

March 02, 2023 — 06:33 am EST

March 2 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc M.N forecast full-year sales below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, signaling slowing demand for high-end products and casual apparel as inflation forces consumers to rethink their spending.

The company expects 2023 sales between $23.7 billion and $24.2 billion, while analysts on an average estimated $24.29 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

