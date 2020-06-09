US Markets
M

Macy's says reopened stores performing better than expected

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Macy's Inc said on Tuesday its 450 reopened stores were performing better than expected, giving some respite for the department store operator that reported nearly $1 billion in quarterly operating losses.

June 9 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc M.N said on Tuesday its 450 reopened stores were performing better than expected, giving some respite for the department store operator that reported nearly $1 billion in quarterly operating losses.

Macy's said its preliminary sales fell to $3.02 billion in the quarter ended May 2, from $5.50 billion, in line with the company's prior forecast.

The company reported a preliminary adjusted net loss of $630 million in the same period, compared to a profit of $137 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging: UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

M

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular