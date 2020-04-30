Macy’s Risk Rises as Credit Insurers Withdraw Coverage

Two of the world's biggest credit insurers have reportedly stopped writing coverage for Macy's (NYSE: M), increasing the likelihood the retailer will have a more difficult recovery once the coronavirus pandemic passes.

Policies offered by credit insurers protect vendors and suppliers from a customer going bankrupt and being unable to pay. Even in the throes of Sears' (OTC: SHLDQ) last days, it was able to obtain insurance, albeit at exorbitant rates.

Without coverage, terms for payment could change for Macy's, like requiring faster payment for merchandise, which could increase pressure on the company when it attempts to reopen stores, bring back furloughed workers, and continue making payments on its large debt load.

Image source: Macy's.

Retail running dry

Bloomberg reported both Coface and Euler Hermes Group stopped writing policies for Macy's and have been more reticent to issue coverage for other retailers, too, as the COVID-19 outbreak has increased the possibility of their going under.

The report comes as Forbes reports Macy's told vendors it was extending its payments to them to 120 days, while Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) is pushing them out as far as six months. J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) and Gap (NYSE: GPS) have also extended payment terms with their suppliers, for an unspecified length of time.

While some have informed their vendors the issue was non-negotiable, without insurance coverage, suppliers could reduce or stop shipping merchandise altogether to protect themselves from potential losses.

Although some analysts believe Macy's has sufficient liquidity to survive the downturn, the retailer is looking to raise as much as $5 billion in debt secured by its real estate holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Macy's

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Macy's wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.