Markets
M

Macy's Rises On Upbeat Q2 Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Macy's, Inc. (M) are rising more than 7% Tuesday morning after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results.

In its second quarter, Macy's reported earnings excluding special items of $1.00 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.85 per share.

Net income in the quarter declined to $275 million from $345 million a year ago. Earnings per share were $0.99, compared to $1.08 last year.

Net sales declined to $5.60 billion from $5.65 billion last year, but beat the consensus estimate at $5.49 billion.

M is at $20.02. It has traded in the range of $15.85-$37.95 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

M

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular