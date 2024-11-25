News & Insights

Macy’s reports Q3 preliminary revenue $4.74B, consensus $4.72B.

November 25, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Reports Q3 SSS down 2.4% on owned basis, down 1.3% on owned-plus licensed basis. “We delivered third quarter sales in line with expectations as we continued to make traction on our Bold New Chapter strategy initiatives,” said Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s (M), Inc. “Our Macy’s First 50 locations achieved their third consecutive quarter of comparable sales growth. At the same time, our luxury brands, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, reported positive comparable sales. Importantly, November comparable sales are trending ahead of third quarter levels across nameplates.”

