News & Insights

Markets
M

Macy's Receives Nine Director Nominations From Arkhouse

February 20, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Departmental store chain, Macy's, Inc., Tuesday announced that it received nine nominations for the company's board election from the hedge fund Arkhouse Management Co. LP.

The nominations come after Macy's rejected Arkhouse and Brigade's proposal to acquire all the outstanding shares of the company for $21 per share in cash, citing concerns from Board members regarding their financing plan.

The company said that despite Arkhouse's sole objective of sale of Macy's, its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee will evaluate their recommendations for director candidates.

In the pre-market activity, Macy's stock is sliding 0.31 percent, to $19.40 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

M

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.