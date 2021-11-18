Macy's raises full-year sales forecast

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc M.N raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday, easing fears that the department store chain would struggle with product shortages during the crucial holiday season.

The company said it expected full-year net sales of $24.12 billion to $24.28 billion, compared with a previous forecast of $23.55 billion to $23.95 billion.

